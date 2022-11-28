UK: York Mosque wins its first top national award on ‘Best Convert Support’

SHAFAQNA- York Mosque and Islamic Centre, in Tang Hall of England, has won the ‘Best Convert Support’ award at the Annual British Beacon Mosque Awards 2022 in London. This category was new to the awards this year, and judging was based on evidence from testimonials and public vote.

Abbey, who runs the women’s convert group, said: “I can’t quite believe we have won the award, it’s very surreal, but we are so grateful to have even been nominated, never mind to actually win it!

“Both myself and Kirsty are really looking forward to improving our services to the York converts community now we have this recognition and the help from the award sponsors, The Convert Muslim Foundation. “We will continue to support and find new ways of expanding our services, more exciting things are to come.”

Source: ABNA

www.shafaqna.com