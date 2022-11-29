Iran’s President praises ‘good’ host Qatar for World Cup

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s President has praised Qatar for hosting World Cup 2022 and appreciated the country for its efforts to respect Islamic values during the international tournaments. Ebrahim Raisi spoke over the phone with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Monday (28 Nov 2022).

The Iranian president referred to the political, economic, social, and cultural ties between the two countries. He called for efforts to follow up the agreements reached between the two sides in order for the accords to yield desirable results.

Qatar’s Emir, for his part, termed his country’s relations with Iran as friendly and brotherly running for a long time, saying that Doha wants to further develop these strategic ties. He also stressed the need for following up the agreements the two sides have reached to boost their cooperation.

Source: IRNA

