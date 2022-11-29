Qatar: Katara’s Blue Mosque, a big attraction for visitors during World Cup 2022

SHAFAQNA- The Great Katara Mosque (Blue Mosque) allures tourists, specifically non-Muslim foreigners during the World Cup 2022. Many have been entering the courtyard of the Mosque and taking souvenir photos. The Blue Mosque has always been a centre of attraction.

The Katara Cultural Village has set up a lounge near the Mosque which also has a sign put up which says: “Ask me about women in Qatar.” At the lounge, foreign women visitors can sit and drink tea and coffee, and learn about social life in Qatar with a number of volunteers answering their queries.

There are employees and preachers from the Qatar Guest Centre, to introduce Islam to the Eid Charity Foundation, at the entrance to the Mosque. They receive non-Muslims and answer their questions and inquiries about the Mosque. They also organise their entry to the Mosque after prayers for people to get to know the inside atmosphere of a Mosque.

Source: doha.directory

