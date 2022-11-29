World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (13)

SHAFAQNA- World Cup 2022, one of the biggest events in the world, is set to launch within a few days in Qatar. A lot of Muslim players will be representing their countries in this year’s tournament.

Noussair Mazraoui, Morocco

Noussair Mazraoui is a professional footballer who plays as a right back for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and the Morocco national team.

Born in the Netherlands, Mazraoui has been representing Morocco internationally since 2017. Since his debut, Mazraoui has played 14 games for Morocco, scoring two goals.

Source: aboutislam

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022