Iran’s President: Fighting terrorists among Iran-Iraq agreement

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Presidenti stressed that security, peace, and stability in the region are very important for Iran and the Iraqi government, adding that fighting terrorist groups, organized crimes, drug trafficking and any insecurity that threatens the region is part of the agreements and common will of the two countries.

Ebrahim Raisi made the remarks in a joint press conference with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani started their joint press conference on Tuesday. Raisi appreciated Iraqi PM and nation for hosting Arbaeen pilgrims.

Our relations with Iraq are not ordinary relations, but rooted in the two nations’ beliefs, he said adding that the deep bilateral ties have brought the two nations and the two governments together.

The Iraqi government is the result of the agreement of between political groups in Iraq, he said.

We hope that the Prime Minister’s plan will provide a different service for the people of Iraq, he noted.

Source : IRNA

