India: Sale of Islamic clothing on rise amid bans on Hijab

SHAFAQNA- Reports show an increase in the sale of Islamic clothing in India amid bans on Islamic Hijab in south of the country. In the crowded and bustling lane of the south Delhi suburbs, it’s a carnival here every day. People flock to this market every evening to buy everything a central market can offer.

With lanes and by-lanes across the street, this is a shopping heaven among local Muslims. Zaid a local shopkeeper says this market is very popular, especially among women and in demand these days are Islamic outfits of the latest designs; outfits such as Abayas and Hijabs, prayer outfits, Burkha and Naqaab, Jubbas and sportswear.

