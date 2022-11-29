Qatar: Restaurants solidarity with Palestine

SHAFAQNA- Several restaurants and cafes in Qatar have expressed their staunch rejection of the Israeli occupation, displaying signs on their entrances saying: “This place supports the boycott of apartheid Israel.”

Other signs, both in Arabic and English, also say: This place supports Palestine. Qatar has long refused to normalise with Israel, while continuing to express its support for the Palestinian cause.

The latest initiative was led by Qatar Youth Opposed to Normalisation (QAYON), a Doha-based pro-Palestine group, to further protest the presence of Israel in the Persian Gulf state.

The group urged business owners to join the initiative, saying it is yet another chance to actively support the Palestinian cause.

