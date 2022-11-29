Austria: Muslim families continue to suffer two years after police raid

SHAFAQNA- Two years on, Muslim families continue to suffer from the implications of Operation Luxor, the largest police raid in postwar Austria.

The raid in November 2020 was preceded by an investigation spanning at least a year and a half. Around 70 Muslim homes were brutally raided by more than 900 police and special forces, based on the state’s suspicion that the defendants were enemies of the state. Family members and children were traumatised.

The raid targeted dozens of individuals, associations, businesses and foundations. Assets and bank accounts totalling more than 20 million euros ($20m) were frozen, while phone-tapping cost Austrian authorities more than half a million euros.

An Austrian court ruled that nine individuals who appealed against the raid were right, and the raid was unlawful. The cases against more than 25 defendants were dropped. Phone taps were ruled to have been unlawful. Witnesses against the defendants either withdrew their statements or lost in civil proceedings. In other words, the whole operation has collapsed like a house of cards.

Still, more than 70 Muslims continue to suffer from the implications of the raid. Most of their bank accounts and assets are still frozen. Businesses have been economically destroyed. Children have been traumatised. People have been unable to continue their work.

When I asked for an end to the investigation against me, the regional court – which had allowed the raid in the first place – argued that my “activities in the preparation of the so-called Islamophobia Report and [my] activity with the Bridge Initiative at Georgetown University is intended to disseminate the fighting term ‘Islamophobia’ with the goal of preventing any critical engagement with Islam as a religion … in order to establish an Islamic state”.

Operation Luxor sent a message to Muslim civil society and to Muslim academics. It was a message of intimidation, warning that any sort of independent Muslim political agency, protesting injustices at home and beyond, would result in a crackdown.

The independent justice system has consistently ruled against this operation. Yet, two years after the raid, three-quarters of the defendants are still caught in a void, waiting for the baseless investigation to finally stop.

By Farid Hafez

Farid Hafez is a Political Scientist based in Vienna. He is the Editor of the Islamophobia Studies Yearbook and Co-Editor of the European Islamophobia Report.

Source: Middle East Eye