Iran: Iraqi Prime Minister Met With the Supreme Leader

SHAFAQNA- Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the Iraqi prime minister, and his entourage met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei this evening (29 Nov 2022).

The following are some of the points Imam Khamenei stated during this meeting.

We congratulate Mr. Shia’ Al-Sudani on his being elected as Iraq’s Prime Minister. He is a devoted, competent person whose appointment as Head of the Iraqi government is a source of pride.

Iraq’s progress and its reaching its honorable, rightful position is to the benefit of the Islamic Republic. We believe you are the person to sort out Iraq’s affairs and relations to elevate the country to an independent position that is in line with its civilization and history.

Iraq is the top regional Arab state when one considers its natural and human wealth, and its cultural and historical background and civilization. But it has yet to claim its deserved, true position. It is hoped Iraq can progress and reach its real position under Mr. Sudani.

Solidarity and unity between Iraq’s internal groups and making maximum use of the country’s young, motivated forces are vital for Iraq to be able to claim its true position.

Some are hostile to Iraq’s progress. They may not express their enmity openly, but they do not respect Mr. Sudani’s govt. Stand up firmly to the enemy’s plans by relying on the people and on the young, motivated forces who successfully countered the vast, deadly risk of the Daesh.

