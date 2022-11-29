Turkiye, Indonesia, Malaysia among top 20 exporters of Halal products in 2021

SHAFAQNA- Turkiye, Indonesia, Malaysia are among top 20 exporters of Halal economy products in 2021, according to 2022 Annual OIC Halal Economy Report.

The report was launched in Istanbul on the side-lines of the four-day 38th meeting of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC).

However, the report, commissioned by the Islamic Center for Development of Trade (ICDT), said the OIC members recorded a trade deficit of $63 billion for halal products last year.

It said the exports covered food, fashion, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, with exports equaling $275 billion and imports totaling $338 billion.

“Only 18% of these imports were sourced intra-OIC, while only three OIC countries (Türkiye, Indonesia and Malaysia) made it to the top 20 exporters of Halal economy products,” said the report, prepared by USA-based market research and advisory firm DinarStandard.

Source: Anadolu Agency