Expert: Qatar challenging West’s dark picture of Muslims

Qatar challenging West’s dark picture

SHAFAQNA- An expert says Qatar’s “impressive” organization of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has challenged the West’s efforts to portray a dark picture of Muslims.

To further shed light on the Western media’s criticism of Qatar, IQNA reached out to Abdennour Toumi, a North Africa studies expert at ORSAM Center (Center for Middle East Studies).

These “unfair” criticisms waged by the West have “shown arrogance and also a misunderstanding of the purpose of this event,” he said.

Football is no longer just a popular hobby for poor people, he said, noting that it has become a serious economic geopolitical imperative on the world stage.

