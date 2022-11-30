English
International Shia News Agency

Hakim: Stealing Palestinian land must stop

SHAFAQNA- The leader of Iraq’s national wisdom movement called on human rights institutions to defend the oppression of the Palestinian people and to stop the plans to steal their lands and deprive them of their rights and violate their sanctity.

Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, said in a message on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian Nation: “On the International Day of Solidarity with the Patient Palestinian Nation, we emphasize Iraq’s steadfast position on the Palestinian justice issue. Especially since this occasion is associated with dangerous security developments that Jerusalem, Gaza and other Palestinian cities are witnessing.”

He continued: “These dangerous developments require a comprehensive international stance, especially from the United Nations and international human rights institutions, to defend the oppression of the Palestinian nation and to stop the plans to steal their land, deprive them of their rights, and violate their sanctity.”

In the end, the leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement called on the Palestinian political forces to unite and put aside division.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

