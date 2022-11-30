English
International Shia News Agency

Less than half of UK population are Christian, census reveals

0
Less than half of UK population

SHAFAQNA-Less than half of UK population are Christian for first time ever, census data says.

The 10-yearly census carried out in 2021 showed rapid growth for the Muslim population, but “no religion” was the second most common response after Christian, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

In an increasingly secular age, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said it was no “great surprise” that the Christian proportion was declining over time.

But he said that, facing a cost-of-living crisis and war in Europe, people still needed spiritual sustenance.

“We will be there for them, in many cases, providing food and warmth. And at Christmas millions of people will still come to our services,” said the archbishop.

“At the same time, we will be looking beyond our immediate surroundings, remembering we are part of a global faith, the largest movement on Earth and its greatest hope for a peaceful, sustainable future.”

Source : france24

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

England: Biggest Halal Expo comes to London next week

asadian

UK: Nearly 30,000 young people facing homelessness this winter

asadian

UK: One in five Muslims have used food banks due to rising cost of living

asadian

British Political Scientist: More discrimination awaits Muslims under UK’s new Prime Minister

asadian

England: Veils ripped from Muslim women’s faces in Birmingham

asadian

England: Muslim women unit football and faith in sisterhood club

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.