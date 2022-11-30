World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (14)

SHAFAQNA- World Cup 2022, one of the biggest events in the world, is set to launch within a few days in Qatar. A lot of Muslim players will be representing their countries in this year’s tournament.

Thomas Partey, Ghana

Thomas Partey is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Arsenal and the Ghana national team. He first represented Ghana in 2016. Overall, Partey has featured for the national side 40 times, scoring 13 goals.

Partey converted to Islam this year in March at a mosque in London. In June, it was reported that he had changed his name to Yakubu. However, he still remains Thomas Partey for legal and professional reasons.

Source: aboutislam

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022