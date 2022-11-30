World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (15)

SHAFAQNA- World Cup 2022, one of the biggest events in the world, is set to launch within a few days in Qatar. A lot of Muslim players will be representing their countries in this year’s tournament.

Vincent Aboubakar,Cameroon

Vincent Aboubakar is a Cameroonian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr and captains the Cameroon national team. Aboubakar has earned 90 caps for Cameroon since his international debut in May 2010.

He was part of their squads for the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups, as well as the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015, 2017 and 2021. He scored the winning goal in the final of the 2017 tournament, and was the top goalscorer of the 2021 edition.

