International Shia News Agency

World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (16)

Top Muslim players

SHAFAQNA- World Cup 2022, one of the biggest events in the world, is set to launch within a few days in Qatar. A lot of Muslim players will be representing their countries in this year’s tournament.

Eden Hazard , Belgium

Eden Hazard is a Belgian professional footballer who plays as a winger or attacking midfielder for La Liga club Real Madrid and captains the Belgium national team.

Known for his creativity, dribbling, passing and vision, Hazard is considered one of the best players of his generation. He made his international debut in 2008. Hazard has played 122 matches for Belgium and scored 33 goals.

Source: aboutislam

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

