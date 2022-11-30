UN: Attacks in West Bank ‘reaching a boiling point’

SHAFAQNA- “The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is “reaching a boiling point”, the United Nations (UN) coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, warned.

Following a drastic increase in attacks against the Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank, he told a UN Security Council briefing, “High levels of violence in the Occupied West Bank and Israel in recent months, including attacks against Israeli and Palestinian civilians, increased use of arms, and settler-related violence, have caused grave human suffering.”

Calling for a return to a political process for a two-state resolution to the conflict, he said, “The targeting of civilians can never be justified, and the violence must stop.” He added, “The current trends bring neither stability nor security for anyone.”

After the Security Council meeting, the Palestinian Envoy to the UN, Riyad Mansour, called for the UN to step in to “provide protection to the Palestinian civilian population.”

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com