MEE: Arab fans give a red card to Abraham Accords in World cup 2022

SHAFAQNA-The news emerging from Doha shows that many Arab fans have given a red card to the so-called Abraham Accords, despite efforts from the UAE and Bahrain to portray the deals as popular.

During the 48th minute of the Tunisia-Australia match at the World Cup in Qatar last Saturday, Tunisian fans held up a huge flag bearing the words: “Free Palestine.” Moroccan fans did the same the next day during their team’s game against Belgium.

For Palestinians, 48 is a key number in the memory of their national catastrophe. It refers to 1948, the year of the Nakba, when their grandparents were killed and expelled from their homeland to create the state of Israel. Many Arabs use this number to express their love and support for Palestinians.

Source : middleeasteye

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022