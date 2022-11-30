English
Muslim Council Britain calls increase in UK’s Muslim population a ‘strategic national asset’

SHAFAQNA- The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) has said that increase in UK’s Muslim population is a “strategic national asset” for the country but raised concerns about the levels of poverty the community continues to live in.

Results from the 2021 Office for National Statistics (ONS) census have shown that the Muslim community of England and Wales stood at 3.87 million, or 6.5 percent of the total population – a rise of 1.7 percent since 2011.

In a statement on Tuesday (29 Nov 2022), the MCB said that the addition of so many young Muslims to the British workforce would provide a boost to the economy.

“While our nation has an increasingly ageing population, the contribution to the workforce of a youthful Muslim population remains a strategic national asset,” said MCB’s Secretary General Zara Mohammed.

“The last decade has seen more second and third-generation Muslims, confident of our faith and place in society, contributing immensely to the economic recovery and vitality of our nation.”

Source: middleeasteye

