Saudi Arabia constructs largest solar power plant of ME in Mecca

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia constructs the largest solar power plant in the Middle East in Mecca. 

Aqua Power Company and Badil Company affiliated to the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia have signed an agreement to construct the largest solar power plant in the Middle East and North Africa in Mecca.

Saudi Arabia officials have announced that this power plant is going to be constructed in Al-Shaiba area in Mecca.

The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia claimed that generation capacity of this solar power plant will reach 2,060 MW.

Yazeed Alhumied, deputy governor and head of Saudi investments in the Middle East and North Africa stated: This power plant will guarantee 70 percent of renewable power generation capacity in Saudi Arabia up to 2030.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

