The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s Fatwa about “Full Deposit instead of Paying Rent”

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about ” Full Deposit instead of Paying Rent “

Question: We have rented a house by depositing a large amount of money without paying any rent. However, after doing so I realized that it is not valid. What can I do to correct it?

Answer: If the landlord – regardless of the previous contract – is satisfied with your using the house, you have no obligation. Otherwise, you are liable to pay the rent of a similar house for the past. For the future, you must conclude a new contract.

