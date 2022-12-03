Ulyanov: Iranian & Russian deputy FMs meet on JCPOA

SHAFAQNA-Head of Russian delegation in JCPOA negotiations Mikhail Ulyanov said that the Iranian and Russian deputy foreign ministers have meet and discussed over nuclear agreement.

Issuing a tweet, Ulyanov wrote, “Russian and Iranian deputy foreign ministers, Sergey Ryabkov and Ali Bagheri-Kani met in Moscow on Friday to survey the perspective of full implementation of the JCPOA.”

He offered no further details about the context of the two deputy foreign ministers’ talks.

The nuclear negotiations on JCPOA, to terminate sanctions, after many months of intensified talks had reached a point in which if the US, as the side that had initially breached the JCPOA, had agreed with Iran’s logical demands of required guarantees for a sustainable and trustworthy agreement, it would have been reached in a short while.

Source : IRNA

