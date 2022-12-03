UN investigation team: ISIS has committed a war crime against Iraqi Christians

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations investigation team announced in a report that the reasons and documents collected in Iraq strengthen the initial results that indicate that ISIS has committed war crimes against the Christian community after taking over a third of the country’s land in 2014.

In the report of this research team to the Security Council of the Organization, it is stated that the crimes of ISIS against Christians include forced displacement, oppression, domination of property, sexual violence, slavery, forcing to change religion and destruction of cultural and religious monuments and places.

In addition, the UN investigation team has identified the leaders and prominent members of ISIS who were involved in the attacks and control of the three predominantly Christian areas of Al-Hamdanieh, Karemlesh and Bartella.

In 2014, ISIS declared its self-proclaimed caliphate by dominating a large area of Iraq and Syria, during which many crimes were committed against the citizens of the two countries, especially religious minorities and Shia Muslims.

This 26-page UN investigation team report on ISIS crimes against Christians, Yazidis and Sunnis and the mass execution of detainees in Badush prison in Mosul in 2014, etc., was submitted to the Security Council.

Source: Shafaqna Persian