Pope: Migrant deaths unacceptable

SHAFAQNA-Migrant deaths in the Mediterranean are “unacceptable and almost always avoidable,” Pope Francis said on Friday, renewing a call for policymakers across the region to address the issue in a manner “beneficial to all”.

The 85-year-old Pontiff, son of Italian immigrants to Argentina, often speaks up for the rights of migrants, and has repeatedly denounced how the Mediterranean has turned into a “vast cemetery”.

“The inability to find common solutions [on migration] continues to lead to an unacceptable and almost always avoidable loss of lives, especially in the Mediterranean,” Francis said in a message to Rome Med 2022, a foreign policy conference.

Source : middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com