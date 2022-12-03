The story of World Cup 2022 so far, through statistics

SHAFAQNA-From Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina to Suarez’s tears against Ghana and Japan topping Group E, there have been many unpredictable narratives at this World Cup.

But the numbers, too, tell an interesting story of the tournament so far.

120: Number of goals scored

14: Number of penalties given

9: Number of penalties scored

2: Own goals

Most goals by a team: 9 (England, Spain)

Most goals conceded by a team: 11 (Costa Rica)

Fewest goals conceded by a team: 1 (Brazil, Croatia, Morocco, Netherlands, Tunisia, USA)

Most goals scored by a player: 3 (Kylian Mbappe, Cody Gakpo, Alvaro Morata, Marcus Rashford, Enner Valencia)

Source: aljazeera

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022