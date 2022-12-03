English
The story of World Cup 2022 so far, through statistics

The story of World Cup 2022

SHAFAQNA-From Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina to Suarez’s tears against Ghana and Japan topping Group E, there have been many unpredictable narratives at this World Cup.

But the numbers, too, tell an interesting story of the tournament so far.

120: Number of goals scored

14: Number of penalties given

9: Number of penalties scored

2: Own goals

Most goals by a team: 9 (England, Spain)

Most goals conceded by a team: 11 (Costa Rica)

Fewest goals conceded by a team: 1 (Brazil, Croatia, Morocco, Netherlands, Tunisia, USA)

Most goals scored by a player: 3 (Kylian Mbappe, Cody Gakpo, Alvaro Morata, Marcus Rashford, Enner Valencia)

Source: aljazeera

