California: Stanford’s first-ever course on addressing Islamophobia

Stanford’s course

SHAFAQNA- A Stanford course is working to catalyze discourse on campus around Islamophobia for the first time.

CSRE 30: Interrogating Islamophobia is a new 1-unit course taught this fall by Abiya Ahmed, the Markaz Resource Center Associate Dean and Director.

According to Ahmed, the course aims to expand students’ understanding on how Islamophobic manifests.

“I could throw statistics at you and say ‘last year X number of Islamophobic acts or hate crimes or whatever occurred,’ but part of what we’re trying to do in the course is trying to expand how we understand Islamophobia,” Ahmed said.

Every week, the class discusses a different topic, from Islamophobia as a phobia to manifestations of Islamophobia on the left and right sides of the political spectrum.

