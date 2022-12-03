EU’s Borrell & Iran’s FM discuss latest situation of JCPOA talks

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and European Union’s Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell have held a phone call on the latest developments of JCPOA.

In the phone conversation, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest, including the Islamic Republic’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as well as the talks in Vienna, Austria, to lift anti-Iran sanctions and return to the 2015 nuclear deal officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Amirabdollahian appreciated Borrell’s role in paving the ground for interaction and negotiation and criticized a few European ministers for resorting to undiplomatic behavior, saying that today some radical politicians hide themselves behind the European Union and misuse the bloc’s reputation.

Source :IRNA

