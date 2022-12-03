USA: Dozens Of lawmakers call on banks to stop discriminatory approaches towards Muslims

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) released a letter on Friday urging the head of U.S. banking regulators to reassess policies that actively discriminate against Muslim Americans and communities of color.
“Countless U.S. individuals, businesses, and charities have been victims of discriminatory policies and practices that appear to limit their access to financial services because of their religion or national origin,” reads the letter signed by over a dozen lawmakers. The letter was exclusively shared with HuffPost before being sent to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other banking officials.
“Many Muslim and Arab, Middle Eastern and South Asian Americans, simply because of their connections — real or perceived — have been systematically cut off from financial services,” the lawmakers wrote.
For American Muslims and individuals from countries impacted by U.S. sanctions, operating a bank account or sending money abroad has resulted in a litany of challenges that many say are disproportionate and discriminatory. People say they have been targeted by financial institutions based on their religious and ethnic origin, including having their bank accounts shut down without warning, their payments to loved ones abroad flagged and their accounts being unfairly scrutinized.
Muslim Americans who run nonprofits have also said that their charities have been shut down without reason. A 2014 report by The Los Angeles Times found about a dozen account closures involving Muslims and immigrants from the Middle East and their nonprofits.
The letter, which asks banking heads what corrective measures will be put in place, asks for a response within 30 days in addressing the concerns of discrimination and the over-enforcement of sanctions, among other concerns.
Source: HuffPost