Umrah visas: Start of biometric authentication for five countries

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the beginning of requiring biometric authentication or “fingerprinting” in order to electronically issue Umrah visas for people who enter Mecca from England, Tunisia, Kuwait, Bangladesh and Malaysia.

In a statement, the ministry emphasized that this action is to facilitate entry through border crossings and for pilgrims to benefit from the digital visa experience.

According to this statement, registering fingerprints, determining the type of visa, reading the passport instantly, taking a photo of the face from the front camera and matching it with the personal image in the passport, and scanning ten fingerprints electronically will be done by downloading the “Saudi Visa Bio” program for mobile phones.

Source: Shafaqna Persian