SHAFAQNA- Muslims in Russia have long sought relations with Islamic countries, the Mufti of Saint Petersburg said.

Sheikh Ravil-hazrat Panchayeev, who also heads the Muslim religious department of northwest Russia, made the remark in a meeting with Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Mohammad Reza Mortazavi, the international deputy of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought (WFPIST).

He added that today the conditions are prepared for development of relations with Muslim countries.

Sheikh Panchayeev also highlighted the importance of religious diplomacy and said pursuing religious diplomacy will result in peace and calm.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Iranian Cultural Attaché in Russia Masoud Ahmadvand, Hojat-ol-Islam Mortazavi referred to the role that Iran and Russia play in the world developments and hailed the good ties between the two countries.

He also underlined the importance of Muslim unity which serves the interests of all Muslims and said that is why the enemies seek to foment discord among followers of Islam.

Unity gives Muslims strength, dignity and steadfastness, he said, adding that it is incumbent upon religious scholars to work toward enhancing Muslim unity.

Source: IQNA