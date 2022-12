SHAFAQNA-Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati calls for ‘political will’ to elect new president.

“What is needed first and foremost is the political will of various political forces and blocs to complete the formation of constitutional institutions by electing a new president as soon as possible,” Mikati said at a press conference in Beirut.

He said Lebanon is facing a suffocating crisis reflected in all aspects of life, calling for making required “reform laws”.

Source : aa

www.shafaqna.com