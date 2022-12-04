English
Qatar eyes hosting of 2036 Olympic Games

SHAFAQNA-Qatar is committed to hosting the 2036 Summer Olympic Games in Doha, a source acquainted with the Olympic bidding process has said, according to reports.

The current FIFA World Cup’s success has given the Gulf country more confidence and increased its determination to host the Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has not specified a deadline for when it intends to award the 2036 sports event, however.

The Games would be the first to be held in a Muslim nation if they were to take place in Doha.

Due in part to concerns about the summer temperatures, Qatar was not selected for the shortlist for either the 2016 or 2020 Games. Those Games were held in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo, respectively.

