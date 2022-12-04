English
Israeli warplanes strike Gaza as EU calls for ‘accountability’

Israeli warplanes strike Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Israeli warplanes have attacked sites in the Gaza Strip as EU calls for ‘accountability’.

The Israeli military said the air raids in the early hours of Sunday targeted a weapons manufacturing facility and an underground tunnel , according to the Associated Press news agency.

“The strike overnight continues the progress to impede the force build-up”, the Israeli army said.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, released a statement saying he was “greatly concerned about the increasing level of violence in the occupied West Bank”.

