World Cup 2022: Argentina & Dutch set for quarterfinals

SHAFAQNA- Day 14 of the World Cup in Qatar belongs to Argentinian captain Lionel Messi who gave his team their first goal in what would be a 2-1 victory over Australia — a win that puts the Argentinian side through to the quarterfinals.

Saturday night’s other round-of-16 game saw the Netherlands start slowly but steadily build momentum to score three goals against the USA in what would be a 3-1 defeat for the USA side. In so doing, the Dutch have booked a place in a quarter-final showdown against Argentina.

Source: aljazeera

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022