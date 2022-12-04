English
Saudi forces re-arrest distinguished senior Shia cleric

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia forces have reportedly re-arrested a distinguished Shia Muslim cleric, as the Riyadhpresses ahead with its heavy-handed crackdown on members of the religious community.

Social media activists reported that members of the Presidency of State Security detained Sheikh Kadhim al-Amri, a well-known Shia scholar in the holy city of Medina, earlier this week without any charges against him.

The activists added the forces transferred the man, who is the son of the late Sheikh Muhammad al-Amri, to an “unknown place” after his arrest.

Saudi agents had earlier arrested Sheikh Amri in early February.

