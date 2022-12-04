English
World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (18)

Top Muslim players

SHAFAQNA- World Cup 2022, one of the biggest events in the world, is set to launch within a few days in Qatar. A lot of Muslim players will be representing their countries in this year’s tournament.

Mohamed Drager, Tunisia

Mohamed Drager is a Tunisian professional footballer who plays as a right-back or right winger for Swiss club Luzern on loan from Premier League club Nottingham Forest. Born in Germany, he represents Tunisia at international level.

Dräger made his debut for the Tunisia national team on 20 November 2018, in a friendly against Morocco, as a 79th-minute substitute for Naïm Sliti, and scored on 13 October 2020 his first goal in a 1–1 friendly game draw away to Nigeria.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

