Egypt & Jordan leaders confirm expanding cooperation with Iraq

SHAFAQNA-The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein confirmed continuation of expanding bilateral cooperation between Jordan and Egypt, and the tripartite cooperation with Iraq.

During their meeting in the Al-Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo, both leaders expressed their pride in the distinguished relations between the two countries, and their keenness to strengthen these relations in different fields.

El-Sisi and King Abdullah II stressed the need to continue to expand the bilateral cooperation between Jordan and Egypt, and the tripartite cooperation with Iraq, to benefit from the concluded agreements that aim to achieve common interests and serve Arab issues.

Extensive efforts between Iraq, Jordan and Egypt were intensified recently to expand economic, trade and investment cooperation between the three countries.

Source : iraqinews

Source: aboutislam