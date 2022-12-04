English
International Shia News Agency

Egypt & Jordan leaders confirm expanding cooperation with Iraq

0
Egypt & Jordan leaders

SHAFAQNA-The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein confirmed continuation of expanding bilateral cooperation between Jordan and Egypt, and the tripartite cooperation with Iraq.

During their meeting in the Al-Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo, both leaders expressed their pride in the distinguished relations between the two countries, and their keenness to strengthen these relations in different fields.

El-Sisi and King Abdullah II stressed the need to continue to expand the bilateral cooperation between Jordan and Egypt, and the tripartite cooperation with Iraq, to benefit from the concluded agreements that aim to achieve common interests and serve Arab issues.

Extensive efforts between Iraq, Jordan and Egypt were intensified recently to expand economic, trade and investment cooperation between the three countries.

Source : iraqinews

Source: aboutislam

Related posts

Iran’s President: Iran-Iraq agree to combat terrorist groups

asadian

Iraq: Al-Zahra University hosts a delegation from Vatican

asadian

[Photos] Muhammed Ali Mosque in Cairo

asadian

Iraq & Saudis to advance ties in the fields of energy and oil

asadian

FAO establishes partnerships to improve date palm in Iraq

asadian

Iraqi PM confirms tendency to establish partnerships with Kuwait

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.