The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa’s about Blood

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Blood”
Question & Answer
Question: Sometimes I see blood mixed with the saliva of my mouth. It often happens when I brush my teeth. What is the ruling on this kind of blood?
Answer: The blood, which comes from inside the teeth, vanishes as it gets mixed with the saliva, the saliva is Tahir (pure), and it can go down the throat.
Related Fatwas
Question: If blood is seen in the yolk or the white part of the egg, does it make the egg impure and haram for us? Is there a solution for it?
Answer: The clot of blood inside the egg is pure, but it is Haram [Forbidden for consumption]. Therefore, the egg can be eaten by removing the blood from it, provided it not very minute and been absorbed in it.
- Ayatollah Sistani’s fatwas
- Religious questions and answers
- Shia answers
- Read more: Shafaqna Directory