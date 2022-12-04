English
International Shia News Agency

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa’s about Blood

0

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Blood”

Question & Answer

Question: Sometimes I see blood mixed with the saliva of my mouth. It often happens when I brush my teeth. What is the ruling on this kind of blood?

Answer: The blood, which comes from inside the teeth, vanishes as it gets mixed with the saliva, the saliva is Tahir (pure), and it can go down the throat.

Related Fatwas

Question: If blood is seen in the yolk or the white part of the egg, does it make the egg impure and haram for us? Is there a solution for it?

Answer: The clot of blood inside the egg is pure, but it is Haram [Forbidden for consumption]. Therefore, the egg can be eaten by removing the blood from it, provided it not very minute and been absorbed in it.

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s Fatwa About “Full Deposit Instead of Paying Rent”

asadian

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi’s Fatwa on building shops in a Mosque’s ground

asadian

What is the ruling on autopsy of a deceased Muslim? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa

asadian

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s Fatwa about “receiving extra money from members of a Riba-Free Fund”

asadian

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi’s Fatwa on “Feeling of pretension in congregational prayer”

asadian

What is the ruling on the various forms of alcohol that cause intoxication? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.