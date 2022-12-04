UNICEF: 2 out of 5 Iraqi children suffer from poverty

SHAFAQNA- The domination of ISIS over the northern and western cities of Iraq in the middle of 2014 and the resulting devastating wars, the wave of displacement and the spread of the Corona pandemic along with the drought crisis and climate change have obvious negative effects on Iraqi society and especially on Iraqi children.

Mathews Munoz, the spokesperson of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) office in Iraq, said: “During the Corona pandemic, UNICEF has helped 4.2 million Iraqi children and students to continue their education virtually and has successfully implemented plans to deal with the challenges of weather changes and water shortage in Iraq and contributed to the access of 1.5 million people to drinking water.”

Munoz added: “2.5 million people, including 1.1 million children, need humanitarian aid in Iraq. On the other hand, the Corona pandemic and its economic consequences and water shortage have led to health risks, extreme poverty and inevitable migration, and the situation has worsened in the current year.”

He stated: “4.7 million Iraqi children were affected by the domination of ISIS on Iraqi cities and were forced to be displaced from their homes and did not receive vaccines and lost their loved ones or were exposed to physical injuries, 3.5 million children Iraqis were also forced to drop out of school. According to UNICEF, 1,496 children were abducted and abused in ISIS-controlled cities in 2014 and 2015.”

