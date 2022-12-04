English
International Shia News Agency

ICESCO expresses desire to nominate Baghdad as Islamic culture capital

0

SHAFAQNA- The World Islamic Organization for Education, Science and Culture (ICESCO) announced its desire to nominate Baghdad as the capital of Islamic culture.

“Dr. Salim Mohammed AlMalik”, Director General of ICESCO organization, in a meeting with “Abdul Latif Rashid the new president of Iraq, presented him with a commemorative plaque and emphasized: “ICESCO wants to strengthen the level of cooperation with the relevant institutions of Iraq and Baghdad’s candidacy for the capital of Islamic culture.”

While emphasizing the importance of strengthening the cooperation and communication between Iraq and ICESCO in the fields of education, science, technology and culture and exchange of experiences, the President of Iraq pointed out the need to encourage the expansion of science and culture among the young generations.

While welcoming Baghdad’s candidacy for the capital of Islamic culture, Rashid stated: “This concern should not be limited to one city, but should include all Iraqi cities.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

Related posts

Egypt & Jordan leaders confirm expanding cooperation with Iraq

asadian

Iran’s President: Iran-Iraq agree to combat terrorist groups

asadian

Iraq: Al-Zahra University hosts a delegation from Vatican

asadian

Iraq & Saudis to advance ties in the fields of energy and oil

asadian

FAO establishes partnerships to improve date palm in Iraq

asadian

Iraqi President and UN’s Representative emphasize the importance of strengthening dialogues with neighboring countries

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.