ICESCO expresses desire to nominate Baghdad as Islamic culture capital

SHAFAQNA- The World Islamic Organization for Education, Science and Culture (ICESCO) announced its desire to nominate Baghdad as the capital of Islamic culture.

“Dr. Salim Mohammed AlMalik”, Director General of ICESCO organization, in a meeting with “Abdul Latif Rashid the new president of Iraq, presented him with a commemorative plaque and emphasized: “ICESCO wants to strengthen the level of cooperation with the relevant institutions of Iraq and Baghdad’s candidacy for the capital of Islamic culture.”

While emphasizing the importance of strengthening the cooperation and communication between Iraq and ICESCO in the fields of education, science, technology and culture and exchange of experiences, the President of Iraq pointed out the need to encourage the expansion of science and culture among the young generations.

While welcoming Baghdad’s candidacy for the capital of Islamic culture, Rashid stated: “This concern should not be limited to one city, but should include all Iraqi cities.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian