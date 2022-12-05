Iraqi International Book Fair will start on Wednesday

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Exhibitions and Commercial Services Company in the Ministry of Commerce announced that the Baghdad International Book Fair will resume its activities on Wednesday this week.

According to the company’s announcement, the Baghdad International Book Fair will be held from the 7th to the 17th of this month.

The ministry also announced that more than 250 Iraqi and non-Iraqi publishers from twenty countries will participate in this exhibition.

The third Baghdad International Book Fair is named after “Hadi Al-Alawi”, an Iraqi thinker, historian and linguist.

Source: Shafaqna Persian