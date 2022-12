SHAFAQNA-France defeat Poland 3-1 and England beat Senegal 3-0; both advance to a quarter-final showdown at the World Cup 2022.

The big names from both winning teams were in top goal-scoring form on Sunday: France’s Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud provided the 3-1 goals that defeated Poland, and England’s Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka put three in the net for their 3-0 win over Senegal

Source : aljazeera

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022