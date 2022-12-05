World Cup 2022 is opportunity to change misconceptions about Islam

SHAFAQNA-World Cup 2022 is “an opportunity to introduce millions of people to Islam” and change “misconceptions” about a religion that many in the West link to radicalism.

Qatar is the first Muslim nation to stage a football World Cup and its gas riches have endowed it with an array of grand mosques to pique the curiosity of visitors. Proudly Muslim Qatar has taken advantage of the World Cup to reach out to the hundreds of thousands of visiting fans to change minds about Islam or even make conversions.

Visitors can watch a five minute virtual reality tour of Islam

The Qatar Guest Center, which supervises the Blue Mosque, has brought dozens of Muslim preachers from around the world to Qatar for the tournament.

They explain to people more about ethics, the importance of family bonding, and respect for neighbours and non-Muslims.

A Palestinian volunteer, Somaya, said most of the questions concerned “the veil, polygamy and whether women are oppressed in Islam.”

Outside the mosque there are booklets in different languages explaining Islam and the Prophet Mohammed, along with Arabic coffee and dates. Nearby, visitors can watch a five minute virtual reality tour of Islam.

Canadian couple Dorinel and Clara Popa listened to the call to prayer at an Ottoman-style mosque in Doha’s Katara cultural district.

Dorinel Popa, a 54-year-old accountant, said the couple were taking a first look at Islam.

If you’re looking for happiness… you will find (it) in Islam

In the Pearl district, where many expatriates live and frequent its expensive cafes and restaurants, murals have been painted with quotes from the Prophet Mohammed urging good morality.

In the Souq Waqif market, where thousands of fans gather every day, free books and pamphlets are left in one alley with a sign saying: “If you’re looking for happiness… you will find (it) in Islam”.

Near the Souq, the Sheikh Abdulla bin Zaid Islamic Cultural Center is open 12 hours a day for tours.

Some Muslim leaders in Qatar have called for efforts to convert visiting football fans to Islam.

Islam does not accept conversion through coercion

Sultan bin Ibrahim Al Hashemi, a professor of sharia law at Qatar University who heads the Voice of Islam radio station, said the World Cup should be used to find new converts as well as counter Islamophobia.

Hashemi told AFP that in his meetings with foreign fans: “I will offer them to convert to Islam.

“If I find the opportunity, I will offer them Islam with ease and grace, and if I do not find the opportunity, I will tell them that you are our guests and our brothers in humanity.”

But he stressed that Islam does not accept conversion through coercion.

Western media are beginning to change their tune now

Despite initial criticism, the Qatar World Cup 2022 has already been dubbed the “Best World Cup ever” on social media and it’s busting plenty of myths about Muslims and Islam.

Many believe that the western media, mainly European media, was unfairly critical and hypocritical in its pre tournament coverage. But even UK broadcasters are beginning to change their tune now.

ITV’s football presenter Mark Pougatch tweeted an ‘honest assessment’ of the World Cup, saying that it allowed fans from Africa and the Middle East to take centre stage and that the atmosphere was friendlier and calmer without the hostility and aggro associated with alcohol.

Source : france24, islamchannel

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022