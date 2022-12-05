World Cup 2022: Why Muslim players are prostrating when celebrating?

SHAFAQNA- Moroccan players, after their historic 2–0 win against Belgium in the FIFA World Cup 2022, fell into prostration on the pitch of the Al-Thumama Stadium in Qatar, celebrating their victory. The scenes of the players falling into sajdah (prostration) were spread and discussed across social media. Why Muslim players are prostrating as celebration?

It is common to see one’s favourite football player, or team, celebrate their goal. Some players, with great enthusiasm, slide on the pitch, leaving skid marks; some dance; and some players huddle whilst others decide to take their shirts off. Regardless, some argue that no football game is “complete” without a goal celebration. Goal or victory celebrations, fans often say, are a way by which football players connect with fans.

Prostration: The pinnacle of humility

Muslims attribute all their success to Allah (SWT), for they believe it is God who bestows man with the victory he makes efforts for. When Muslims fall into prostration, they thank God, acknowledging that God is the one who bestowed them with the faculties and strength to attain their victory; whatever the aim may be, so long as it is pious. The Holy Quran states: “And that man will have nothing but what he strives for.” (Surah an-Najm, Ch.53: V.40)

After years of exile, when the Holy Prophetsa entered back into Mecca as a conqueror with 10,000 companions, instead of holding his head high as some might do during such a triumph, the Holy Prophetsa was seen bowing his head out of humility as he rode his camel with his beard touching the camel’s back. This is true humility and the realisation that victory is from God alone. This is the example true Muslims attempt to follow.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) said that man is closest to his Lord during prayer when he is in the prostration position.

Prostration of gratification commonly referred to as Sajda Shukr by Muslims is when a person, overwhelmed with emotions and gratitude, falls into prostration at the threshold of God and expresses their immense gratefulness to Allah (SWT). Muslims do this to show all their success is due to the blessing of God and not one’s faculties. This helps man remain humble.

Source: alhakam.org

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022