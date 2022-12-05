In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Comprehensive exam (2)

First lesson: Determination (1)

God created Adam (PBUH) and first took him to paradise. He was told to look up and around the sky. He saw five lights, which were the lights of the Five Holy Ones (PBUH) who were doing Tawaf and worship, but He did not show the determination, and God lowered Him to the earth.

So, the light of the Five Holy Ones (PBUH) is the first thing that God starts the scene with, and determination is the first task that God asks about.

what does it mean?

It means that: “Hey Man! You have to start with determination.”

In other words, a person should start the growth class with determination. Determination is the first thing that God asked of man, and if it is not there is nothing else. If it is there, God willing, other things will follow.

God started the lesson of determination for Adam (PBUH) and developed it during the time.

For example, when Prophet Abraham (A.S) was about to be thrown into the fire, he said:: “God, only you take my hand” and when Gabriel comes to help him, he does not accept. His attention is so much on God and he is determined towards Him that he rejects Gabriel and does not accept anyone’s help.

Or in the story of Prophet Moses (PBUH) (in Surah Al-Kahf) who says: “O God, I want to look for someone who is a scholar. I have to search long enough to find such a person, to find a divine person, a divine scholar.” . And in this way, he shows much determination and moves when he finds Hazrat Khidhr (A.S), a person with amazing characteristics.

He has learned this lesson, so in a part of the scene where he and his companion travel along a path that is difficult to pass and they get very tired, he says to his companion at dusk: Let’s bring the food you prepared for now. His companion says: In the morning, where we were sitting, a fish moved and jumped into the water and went away. I also forgot to tell you, Satan made me forget.

He must show his determination there.

Therefore, despite being very tired, he says: Get up, let’s go back.

His friend says: Now we are tired, let’s stay and leave in the morning.

Moses (PBUH) says: “No, get up, let’s go back, this is what we were looking for, get up, let’s go back.”

He did not stop moving until he found his purpose, he was so determined.

Nothing stopped him from moving, he was one of the most determined of the Prophets. Those who had the most determination among the prophets.

And this determination was developed until the beginning of Islam. We see this determination in the Messenger of God (PBUH), in the Commander of the Faithful (A.S) and in the companions of these honorable people.