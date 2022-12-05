SIPRI: Global arms sales rise for 7th year

SHAFAQNA-Sales of arms and military services by the world’s 100 biggest defence companies rose 1.9 percent to $592BN in 2021, according to new data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

The increase, accelerating from 1.1 percent in 2019-2020, marked the seventh consecutive year of rising global arms sales, SIPRI said in its Arms Industry Database released Monday.

SIPRI said supply chain issues continued to hold back trade in 2021 and were likely to get worse as a result of the Ukraine war.

“We might have expected even greater growth in arms sales in 2021 without persistent supply chain issues,” Lucie Béraud-Sudreau, director of the SIPRI Military Expenditure and Arms Production Programme, said in a statement.

