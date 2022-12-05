SHAFAQNA-London Halal Expo 2022 has successfully concluded after welcoming thousands of people for two days, at the ExCel exhibition center.

The expo had a conference addressing the Halal Economy as well as an exhibition area showcasing businesses looking to sell everything into the British Muslim space, from honey suppliers to mobile apps and more.

The first stand to catch my eye was the Muslim Sports Foundation which had a shirt signed by the Lionesses up for offer in a raffle.

Run by Shazia and Parvenu, the foundation’s objective is to encourage more British Muslims, women and men, to be more active and take up sports to improve their health and make friends.

Source : aboutislam

www.shafaqna.com