MEM: Iran won’t resume nuclear talks ‘under threat’

SHAFAQNA- Iran will not accept the resumption of nuclear negotiations with the West under pressure or threat.

“Iran is still committed to the negotiation process and seeks to resolve it, but it will not negotiate on the basis of the need for negotiations,” Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, said in statements cited by the state news agency, IRNA.

The spokesman said Tehran has abided by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, but Washington had withdrawn from the agreement.

