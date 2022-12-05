English
International Shia News Agency

MEM: Iran won’t resume nuclear talks ‘under threat’

0
Iran

SHAFAQNA- Iran will not accept the resumption of nuclear negotiations with the West under pressure or threat.

“Iran is still committed to the negotiation process and seeks to resolve it, but it will not negotiate on the basis of the need for negotiations,” Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, said in statements cited by the state news agency, IRNA.

The spokesman said Tehran has abided by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, but Washington had withdrawn from the agreement.

Source : middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

EU’s Borrell & Iran’s FM discuss latest situation of JCPOA talks

asadian

Iran’s President: Iran-Iraq agree to combat terrorist groups

asadian

Iraqi Prime Minister to visit Iran soon

asadian

Iraqi FM: Iran-Saudi negotiations have entered diplomatic path

asadian

Iran’s FM: Iran wants to continue nuclear talks to revive JCPOA & remove sanctions

asadian

Iran starts 60% uranium enrichment

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.