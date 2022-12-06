Meeting of Lebanese government after a few months of hiatus

SHAFAQNA- The meeting of the Government of Lebanon, chaired by Prime Minister Najib Mikati, was held this Monday morning in the absence of 7 ministers.

In the past few days, the Secretariat of the Prime Minister of Lebanon had issued a statement about the holding of this meeting with the aim of following up on issues related to the country’s current affairs.

According to the constitution, the Lebanese government must resign after holding the elections to pave the way for the formation of a new government, and until the new government is formed, it will be responsible for the minimal administration of the country’s internal affairs.

Yesterday, 9 ministers belonging to the Free National Movement and its allies issued a statement boycotting today’s meeting and announced that the current government does not have the legal legitimacy to convene the meeting, but despite this statement, some of these ministers attended today’s meeting.

In today’s government meeting, 17 ministers were present and 7 others, including Abdullah Bou Habib, Henry Khoury, Maurice Salim, Amin Salam, Walid Fayyad, Walid Nassar, and Issam Sharafeddine, were absent.

The meeting of the Lebanese government delegation can be held with the presence of two thirds of the members (16 out of 24).

