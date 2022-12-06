World Cup 2022: Brazil & Croatia set for quarter-finals

SHAFAQNA-Brazil defeat South Korea 4-1 and Croatia defeats Japan 3-1 on penalties; both advance to a quarter-final showdown at the World Cup 2022.

Croatia won two penalty shootouts en route to the World Cup final in 2018. Their reward for this one is a daunting matchup with Brazil on Friday, Dec. 9.

Japan was worthy of the 1-0 lead at halftime and should have taken the lead earlier after putting in numerous dangerous crosses inside the first 20 minutes. Croatia failed to heed the warning signs, and the Japanese eventually got their reward after another dangerous cross led to a goal for Daizen Maeda.

Brazilian superstar Neymar returned from injury to help his side crush the World Cup hopes of a plucky South Korea in a 4-1 game dominated by the South Americans.

Source : aljazeera, pff

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022